Knicks' Wesley Matthews: Will not suit up Friday

Matthews will not play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

This does not come as a shock given that Matthews was just dealt to the Knicks on Thursday in a blockbuster trade, and it remains unclear when he is going to make his New York debut. Matthews' time in New York, however, may not last for too long given the direction the Knicks are heading in, making him a potential candidate to be bought out or traded by the deadline. Given the state of the Knicks' backcourt, Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson should both see plenty of minutes against Boston.