Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles in starting role Sunday

Hernangomez tallied 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in Sunday's 117-83 loss to the Nets.

Hernangomez's excellent play Sunday further complicates the storyline concerning who will be the 'ig man under center in New York. While Kristaps Prozingis will often slide into the 5 while playing power forward, a fight for the full-time center seems to be simmering between Hernangomez and newcomer Enes Kanter. Kanter was a healthy scratch Sunday, giving Hernangomez the kind of output that he was expected to give prior to the Kanter trade. Kyle O'Quinn will also siphon minutes away, but the Kanter-Hernangomez story is yet to be resolved.