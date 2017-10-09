Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles in starting role Sunday
Hernangomez tallied 17 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-11 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 21 minutes in Sunday's 117-83 loss to the Nets.
Hernangomez's excellent play Sunday further complicates the storyline concerning who will be the 'ig man under center in New York. While Kristaps Prozingis will often slide into the 5 while playing power forward, a fight for the full-time center seems to be simmering between Hernangomez and newcomer Enes Kanter. Kanter was a healthy scratch Sunday, giving Hernangomez the kind of output that he was expected to give prior to the Kanter trade. Kyle O'Quinn will also siphon minutes away, but the Kanter-Hernangomez story is yet to be resolved.
More News
-
Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: To start at center Sunday•
-
Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Grabs 10 boards off bench in loss•
-
Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Impressive line in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Posts double-double Friday•
-
Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Goes for season-high 24 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Full stat line in Thursday start•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...