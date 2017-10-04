Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Grabs 10 boards off bench in loss

Hernangomez posted eight points (1-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal across eight minutes in Tuesdays 115-107 preseason loss to the Nets.

It was widely rumored that Hernangomez's role would increase this year, but that was before Enes Kanter came over from the Thunder in the Carmelo Anthony deal. Despite that event, Kyle O'Quinn ended up drawing the start under center Tuesday. Although Hernangomez only saw eight minutes on the floor, his presence was stronger than Quinn's in the paint, posting 10 rebounds with minimal time. Its likely Coach Jeff Hornacek will eventually install Kanter as the starting center, with Hernangomez and O'Quinn battling for time. As a result, both big men will take a hit in their overall fantasy value.