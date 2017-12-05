Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Posts double-double in 17 minutes
Hernangomez had 14 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 17 minutes during Monday's 115-97 loss to the Pacers.
Hernangomez finished with season highs in scoring and rebounding while posting his first double-double of the campaign. Nevertheless, Kristaps Porzingis (ankle/illness) likely won't be sidelined for an extended period of time -- and Hernangomez has already received nine DNP-Coach's Decision designations compared to just seven contests with double-digit minutes.
