Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Receives another DNP-Coach's Decision

Hernangomez was a healthy scratch during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hernangomez has appeared in just seven of 13 games, and he is averaging just 9.3 minutes. With starters Enes Kanter and Kristaps Porzingis and backup big Kyle O'Quinn all seeing ample minutes at center and only Porzingis spending time at power forward (among the four bigs), Hernangomez may remain relegated to this limited reserve role unless Kanter or O'Quinn gets injured or traded.