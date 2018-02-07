Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: Scores two points in Tuesday's loss
Hernangomez had two points (1-1 FG), one rebound, and one block in two minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 loss to the Bucks.
Hernangomez made his 26th appearance of 2017-18, this after seeing the floor 72 times (22 starts) as a rookie in 2016-17. The pre-season addition of Enes Kanter essentially buried Hernangomez on the bench, and he recently requested that the Knicks play him or trade him. Now that Kristaps Porzingis has suffered a torn ACL, Hernangomez will likely have one of his wishes granted and become a more regular part of the rotation going forward. That being said, he'll still have to battle Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn for minutes.
