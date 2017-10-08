Knicks' Willy Hernangomez: To start at center Sunday
Hernangomez will start at center in Sunday's preseason against the Nets, Marc Berman of The New York Post reports.
Head coach Jeff Hornacek has been rotating his starting center through the start of the preseason, and Sunday will be Hernangomez's turn at it. The big man is coming off a solid outing in Tuesday's preseason loss to the Nets, where he recorded eight points, 10 rebounds and an assist.
