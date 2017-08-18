Knicks' Xavier Rathan-Mayes: Signs one-year, partially-guaranteed deal with Knicks

Rathan-Mayes and the Knicks agreed to a one-year, partially-guaranteed contract Friday.

Rathan-Mayes, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Florida State University, posted 10.6 points, 4.8 assists and 3.2 boards across 27.7 minutes per game during his junior campaign last season. He also earned All-ACC Defensive team honors last year. Rathan-Mayes also spent the Orlando summer league with New York, averaging 6.0 points and 3.5 dimes over 17.8 minutes per contest during his four appearances.