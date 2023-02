Simmons tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists and five rebounds over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-100 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Simmons led the Swarm bench in scoring while posting a team-high assist mark in a balanced performance. Simmons has averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 20 regular-season contests.