Simmons posted 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to Raptors 905.

Simmons finished second on the team in scoring, leading the Swarm in assists during the defeat. Simmons posted his second straight 20-point outing, now scoring 20 or more points in four of five appearances this year.