Simmons posted 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block over 33 minutes in Sunday's 123-95 win over Long Island.

Simmons had a below-average start to the 2020-21 G League season, but he was dominant against Long Island and was one of two players to top 20 points for the Swarm on Sunday. Through the first three games of the campaign, the 23-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 28.3 minutes per contest.