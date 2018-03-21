Simmons produced seven points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist during Tuesday's 109-105 win over Austin.

The rookie from Arizona had a poor shooting night, converting two shots on seven attempts and missing both three-pointers. Still, Simmons possesses a high skill-set and is averaging a superb 15.1 points over 26 games played for the Hustle this season.