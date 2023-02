Simmons posted 30 points (11-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five steals, one rebound and one assist over 41 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 loss to Motor City.

Simmons led the Swarm in scoring and steals, connecting on five three-pointers in a 30-point performance. Simmons has averaged 18.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.6 steals over 19 regular-season games in the G League.