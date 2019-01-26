Kobi Simmons: Finishes contest with 15 points
Simmons scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while compiling three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the loss Friday to the Herd.
Simmons continues to play to his G League career averages, tallying 17.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists through 29 games this season. Those numbers are only marginally better than his 2017-18 figures with the Hustle, in which Simmons participated in 26 contests.
