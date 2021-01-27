The G League's Greensboro Swarm announced Wednesday that Simmons will be a member of its roster for the 2020-21 G League season in Orlando.

The Swarm retained Simmons' rights after he suited up for the affiliate as one of the Hornets' two two-way players in 2019-20. Simmons didn't end up seeing action at the NBA level last season and ultimately surrendered his two-way spot to rookie second-round pick Grant Riller, who will also be reporting to the G League bubble.