Simmons logged 23 points (7-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block over 34 minutes in Tuesday's 115-109 win over the Vipers.

Simmons was unable to post another double-double Tuesday, but he was still a major offensive force, tying for the team lead in scoring while also providing a team-high six assists. He should continue to be a key factor for the Swarm going forward.