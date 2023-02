Simmons tallied 21 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Friday's 138-137 win over Fort Wayne.

Simmons led the Swarm bench in scoring while finishing as one of three players to score 20 or more points in Friday's win. Simmons has averaged 17.0 points, 4.2 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 15 regular-season contests.