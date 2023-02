Simmons finished with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 24 minutes during Friday's 120-106 loss to Maine.

Simmons led the Swarm bench in scoring, finishing as the lone player on the second unit with a double-digit scoring total. Simmons has averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 20 regular-season games.