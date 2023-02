Simmons finished with 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and three rebounds over 29 minutes during Friday's 123-107 win over Grand Rapids.

Simmons led the Swarm bench in scoring while leading the team in assists and finishing one dime shy of a double-double. Simmons has averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 14 regular season contests.