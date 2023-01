Simmons posted 24 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 112-102 loss to the Cleveland Charge.

Simmons led the team in scoring while leading the bench in rebounds and assists in a balanced performance during Wednesday's loss. Simmons has averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 17 games this season.