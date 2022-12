Simmons posted 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to Raptors 905.

Simmons led all Swarm starters in scoring, finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists in the loss. Simmons has averaged 24.1 points, 5.8 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 10 games this season.