Simmons tallied 28 points (10-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes in Saturday's 112-104 loss to Delaware.

Simmons led Greensboro in scoring, assists, steals and minutes played en route to his second straight double-double. Over the first two games, Simmons is averaging 24 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in 24 minutes per contest.