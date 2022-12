Simmons posted. 21 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes during Thursday's 136-87 loss to Maine.

Simmons led Greensboro in scoring, assists and second in rebounds en route to a double-double performance in the blowout loss. Simmons has averaged 23.8 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 12 appearances this year.