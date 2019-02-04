Kobi Simmons: Let go by Cleveland
The Cavaliers released Simmons from his 10-day contract Monday.
After acquiring two players via trade (Nik Stauskas and Wade Baldwin) and dealing away only one (Rodney Hood), Simmons was cut loose to make roster room for the new pickups. SImmons, who made one two-minute appearance during his brief time with Cleveland, will likely head back to the Cavaliers' G League affiliate, the Canton Charge, assuming no other NBA teams are willing to immediately bring him aboard on a 10-day deal.
