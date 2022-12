Simmons posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to Long Island.

Simmons finished second on the team in scoring while leading all starters in shots made, coming up one point shy of a 20-point performance. Simmons has scored at least 15 points with five rebounds in two straight contests.