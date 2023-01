Simmons tallied 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 136-133 overtime win over Lakeland.

Simmons led the team in scoring while finishing two points away from the 30-point mark and two rebounds shy of a double-double. Simmons has averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over his last seven games.