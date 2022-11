Simmons tallied 28 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine assists and eight rebounds in 46 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 overtime loss.

Simmons led the Swarm in an overtime defeat while posting a team-high in scoring and assists in a near triple-double effort. Simmons has scored 20 or more points in three of the last four games, averaging 21.8 points, 8.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest this year.