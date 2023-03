Simmons posted 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 32 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 loss to College Park.

Simmons finished second on the bench in scoring and third on the team in overall points scored during Thursday's loss. Simmons has averaged 17.5 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 22 regular-season games this year.