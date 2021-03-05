Simmons recorded 24 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 loss to Austin.

Simmons has taken on an increased role over the past two games with several key players sidelined due to injuries, and he's been effective during that time. He's topped 20 points in each of those matchups despite shooting just 41.7 percent from the floor. He's now averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds over 32.1 minutes per game this year.