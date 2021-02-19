Simmons recorded 21 points (5-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes in Thursday's 104-103 win over Iowa.

Simmons wasn't very efficient from the floor Thursday, but he had plenty of shot volume and converted on six of his seven free throws as he led the team on the scoreboard. He also dished out a team-high four assists and helped propel the Swarm to a narrow victory over Iowa. Through the first five games of the G League season, Simmons is averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 29.1 minutes per contest.