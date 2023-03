Simmons notched 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 loss to Mexico City.

Simmons led the Swarm bench in scoring and rebounds, finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points in Wednesday's loss. Simmons has averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 27 regular-season contests.