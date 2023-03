Simmons posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-7 FT), two assists, two rebounds and one block over 37 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 loss to College Park.

Simmons was one of two bench players with a double-digit scoring total, finishing as one of four Swarm players with 10 or more points. Simmons has averaged 17.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 23 regular-season contests.