Simmons tallied 21 points (5-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals over 31 minutes in Friday's 126-117 loss to the Raptors 905.

Simmons has been a key contributor for the Swarm recently, and he's now posted double-doubles in two of the last four contests. He's started all 10 games to begin the G League season and is averaging 17.5 points, 6.0 assists and 5.3 rebounds over 30.9 minutes per contest.