Simmons posted 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 44 minutes during Friday's 123-120 win over Maine.

Simmons returned after missing time due to illness, finishing second on the team in scoring and shots made in Friday's win. Simmons has averaged 24.9 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in eight games this season.