Kobi Simmons: Scores 20 in rout
Simmons scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and tallied four rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win Thursday over Long Island.
Simmons played 27 minutes, the most of anyone on the Charge, as the team scored 151 points in a game that quickly got out of hand. He'll look to build upon his 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assist per game averages when Canton travels home to take on Windy City.
More News
-
Kobi Simmons: Waived by Cavs•
-
Cavaliers' Kobi Simmons: Signs with Cavaliers•
-
Kobi Simmons: Waived by Memphis•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Caps off summer league with impressive performance•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Scores 15 points in quarter final victory•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Puts up 13 points in 20 minutes on Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...