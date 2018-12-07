Simmons scored 20 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and tallied four rebounds, four assists and a steal in the win Thursday over Long Island.

Simmons played 27 minutes, the most of anyone on the Charge, as the team scored 151 points in a game that quickly got out of hand. He'll look to build upon his 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assist per game averages when Canton travels home to take on Windy City.