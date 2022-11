Simmons posted 30 points (12-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 44 minutes during Saturday's 93-91 loss to Long Island.

Simmons recorded his first 30-point outing of the season, setting a new season high in scoring in a losing effort. In six appearances this season, Simmons has averaged 23.5 points, 6.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals.