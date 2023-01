Simmons posted 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Saturday's 116-102 win over Wisconsin.

Simmons was one of six Swarm players in double figures in scoring Saturday, leading all starters in shots made from deep. Simmons has averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists over his last 12 games.