Simmons tallied 17 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist over 33 minutes during Monday's 119-104 loss to Motor City.

Simmons connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while leading the bench in scoring during a near 20-point performance. Simmons has averaged 17.9 points, 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds over 18 regular-season games.