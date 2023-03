Simmons tallied 32 points (12-20 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 38 minutes during Thursday's 118-107 win over Mexico City.

Simmons had a strong night from deep while leading the team in scoring and finishing as the lone player in Thursday's game with 30 or more points. Simmons has averaged 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over 27 regular-season contests.