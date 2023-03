Simmons notched 33 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 46 minutes during Friday's 118-116 win over Raptors 905.

Simmons led the Swarm in scoring while finishing second on the team in rebounds and assists in a near triple-double outing. Simmons has averaged 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 31 regular-season games.