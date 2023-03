Simmons tallied 24 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 assists and six rebounds over 42 minutes during Saturday's 137-126 loss to Raptors 905.

Simmons was the long player to reach double figures in assists during Saturday's win, finishing second among starters in rebounds. Simmons averaged 18.2 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 32 regular-season games this year.