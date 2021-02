Simmons generated 27 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes in Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Ignite.

Simmons saw plenty of looks from the floor Sunday, and he was quite efficient while leading the team on the scoreboard. He was one of three players to record a double-double for the Swarm and is now averaging 16.6 points, 5.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds over 30.2 minutes per game this year.