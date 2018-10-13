Simmons was waived by the Cavaliers on Saturday, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Simmons wasn't able to impress the coaching staff enough to warrant an NBA roster spot. He appeared in 32 games for the Grizzlies last season, averaging 6.1 points, 2.1 assists and 1.6 boards in 20.1 minutes. He'll presumably spend time in the G-League this season.