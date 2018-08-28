Simmons was waived by the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Simmons played about 150 more minutes in the G-League than in the NBA last season, though managed to start 12 games for the Grizzlies. However, his overall play wasn't enough to convince management to hang onto him. Simmons will presumably look for more work in the G-League, where he averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.9 minutes.