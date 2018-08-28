Kobi Simmons: Waived by Memphis
Simmons was waived by the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Simmons played about 150 more minutes in the G-League than in the NBA last season, though managed to start 12 games for the Grizzlies. However, his overall play wasn't enough to convince management to hang onto him. Simmons will presumably look for more work in the G-League, where he averaged 15.1 points, 3.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 30.9 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Caps off summer league with impressive performance•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Scores 15 points in quarter final victory•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Puts up 13 points in 20 minutes on Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Won't play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Paces team in scoring Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Kobi Simmons: Strong start to summer league•
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...