McEwen logged zero points (0-2 FG) across two minutes during the 905's 127-108 win against the G League Ignite on Monday.

McEwen is the 905's latest addition of their team. But as McEwen's most recent log indicated Monday, he is not expected to be a valued rotation player. The 905's starting backcourt currently includes Jeff Dowtin and Sterling Brown, more reliable guards already competing for playing time while Dalano Banton (thumb) recovers from his injury.