Kofi Cockburn: Declares for 2020 Draft

Cockburn has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, Adam Zagoria of The New York Times reports.

The seven-foot, 290-pound center was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, averaging 13.3 points on 53.2 percent shooting from the field to go with 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks for Illinois. He reportedly plans to maintain his eligibility while entering the draft, so Cockburn could head back to Illinois for his sophomore season if he's not satisfied with the feedback he receives from the NBA's advisory board.