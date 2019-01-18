Antetokounmpo finished Wednesday's win with 11 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.

The younger brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas has been eased into G League action lightly, averaging about 23.9 minutes per game with the Legends. As a result, he hasn't put together many dominant performances, totaling 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his rookie season but figures to get more opportunities as the campaign progresses.

More News
Our Latest Stories