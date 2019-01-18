Kostas Antetokounmpo: Continues to factor into rotation
Antetokounmpo finished Wednesday's win with 11 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot.
The younger brother of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kostas has been eased into G League action lightly, averaging about 23.9 minutes per game with the Legends. As a result, he hasn't put together many dominant performances, totaling 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in his rookie season but figures to get more opportunities as the campaign progresses.
