Kostas Antetokounmpo: Latches on with Lakers
Antetokounmpo agreed to a two-way contract with Los Angeles on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Antetokounmpo was waived by Dallas on Friday, allowing for the Lakers to scoop him up. The 6-10 forward figures to spend the majority of the 2019-2020 campaign in the G League after logging just 11 NBA minutes a season ago.
