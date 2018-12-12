Kostas Antetokounmpo: Scores 21 points in loss
Antetokounmpo tallied 21 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in the loss Monday to the Hustle.
Antetokounmpo hasn't exactly flourished with the Legends this season, averaging just under 10 points in 15 games this season. At least on Monday, however, he found his rhythm by getting to the free throw line, attempting 13 shots from the charity stripe, eight more than his season average.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...