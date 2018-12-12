Antetokounmpo tallied 21 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT), nine rebounds and two steals in the loss Monday to the Hustle.

Antetokounmpo hasn't exactly flourished with the Legends this season, averaging just under 10 points in 15 games this season. At least on Monday, however, he found his rhythm by getting to the free throw line, attempting 13 shots from the charity stripe, eight more than his season average.