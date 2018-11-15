Kostas Antetokounmpo: Struggles to put up points
Antetokounmpo registered eight points, six rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's loss to the Kings.
Antetokounmpo didn't exactly light it up Wednesday, as both guards Rashad Vaughn and Codi Miller-McIntyre posted 20-plus points. The fact the lanky center only attempted three field goals is obviously not ideal, particularly since the two-way player had seemingly made an impression with the Mavericks during Las Vegas Summer League, but he was a nuisance on defense which would be his main role should he join an NBA team in the future.
