Antetokounmpo registered eight points, six rebounds and three steals in Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Antetokounmpo didn't exactly light it up Wednesday, as both guards Rashad Vaughn and Codi Miller-McIntyre posted 20-plus points. The fact the lanky center only attempted three field goals is obviously not ideal, particularly since the two-way player had seemingly made an impression with the Mavericks during Las Vegas Summer League, but he was a nuisance on defense which would be his main role should he join an NBA team in the future.